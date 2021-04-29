Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
BREAKING: Panthers Make Decision on DJ Moore's Fifth-Year Option

Carolina makes their move ahead of the draft.
The Carolina Panthers have decided to exercise the fifth-year option on wide receiver DJ Moore's rookie contract, per multiple reports.

Since being selected 24th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Moore has become a staple in the Carolina offense. He has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite having below-average quarterback play in each of the two seasons. So far for his career, Moore has hauled in 208 receptions for 3,156 yards, and 10 touchdowns while averaging 15.2 yards per catch.

