BREAKING: Panthers Sign QB Cam Newton

After being released by the Panthers a year and a half ago, free agent QB Cam Newton is back with the organization as the two sides have agreed to terms on a deal.

The 32-year old quarterback is already considered among the best to ever suit up for the Panthers and now, he has an opportunity to further build on that legacy. Newton threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with a career record of 68-55-1 as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. Newton also won the NFL MVP award in 2015, where he tossed for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

After being released by the Panthers in 2020, Newton signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. In 15 starts with the Pats, Newton had a 7-8 record as the team's starter and tossed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and ten interceptions. Although the numbers weren't great, he did complete passes at a 66% clip - the 2nd highest percentage of his career.

With starting quarterback Sam Darnold out 4-6 weeks with a fractured scapula (shoulder), the Panthers needed to strengthen the QB room. P.J. Walker is expected to start this week's game against Arizona but has struggled to complete passes this season. Between the preseason and regular season, Walker has completed 19 of 54 (35%) passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier this week, the Panthers also signed Matt Barkley who could be the odd man out once Newton is indeed activated. Details for when Newton will be activated have not been released.

