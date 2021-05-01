BREAKING: Panthers Trade Final 3rd Round Pick to Texans

For the fourth time on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have made a trade. Carolina sends the 89th overall pick to the Houston Texans for the 109th and 158th pick in this year's draft and a 2022 4th round pick.

To recap, the Panthers have the remaining picks in this year's draft:

109th, 158th, 193rd, 204th, 222nd

Panthers' day two picks:

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)

OT Brady Christensen (BYU)

TE Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame)

