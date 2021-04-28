BREAKING: Panthers Trade QB Teddy Bridgewater

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers finally found a trade partner for QB Teddy Bridgewater as they agreed to send him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 6th round pick in this year's draft (191st overall), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Panthers will pay $7 million on Bridgewater's contract while Denver will pay $3 million. This past season, Bridgewater tossed for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

This move leaves Sam Darnold, Will Grier, and P.J. Walker as the only quarterbacks on the Panthers roster. Tommy Stevens is also listed as a quarterback but could line up at tight end as well.

