Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

BREAKING: Panthers Trade QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy is on the move.
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers finally found a trade partner for QB Teddy Bridgewater as they agreed to send him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 6th round pick in this year's draft (191st overall), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Panthers will pay $7 million on Bridgewater's contract while Denver will pay $3 million. This past season, Bridgewater tossed for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. 

This move leaves Sam Darnold, Will Grier, and P.J. Walker as the only quarterbacks on the Panthers roster. Tommy Stevens is also listed as a quarterback but could line up at tight end as well.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15310707_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Initial Thoughts + Grades on the Panthers Trade of Teddy Bridgewater

USATSI_15336943_168388579_lowres
GM Report

BREAKING: Panthers Trade QB Teddy Bridgewater

USATSI_15377710_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers to Switch to a Turf Field in 2021

USATSI_15111875_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: SMU QB Shane Buechele

USATSI_13674360_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 4/28

USATSI_15425611_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Could the Panthers Take Justin Fields if He Falls to No. 8?

Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 9.56.25 AM
GM Report

Panthers, Patriots Have Done 'Some Groundwork' for Potential Trade

USATSI_15426894_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 4/27