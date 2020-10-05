Brian Burns: "I Don't Think We Can Be Stopped"

Prior to last week's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Carolina Panthers had lost 10 consecutive games. For some youngsters on the Panthers' roster such as 2nd year defensive end Brian Burns, that's all he's known since coming to the league - losing.

Following the loss to Tampa Bay, Burns didn't hold back when he commented on the amount of losses he has been a part of since joining the Panthers. "It's very tough and I'm sick of it. We've got to do something to turn this around."

And boy oh boy did they ever. Since the team's loss to Tampa, they have reeled off two straight victories over the Chargers and Cardinals and are playing much better football on all three sides of the ball. Now that things are starting to click, Burns feels like the Panthers are trending in the right direction and if they eliminate the mistakes, they will be a tough team to beat.

"It’s feeling good man, I don’t want to lose this feeling. I don’t want to go back to losing, that sucks," Burns said. "It’s feeling good, so we have to keep this momentum, keep this ball rolling. I feel like everything is coming together; besides the little bonehead penalties, everything is coming together. The offense is playing well, the defense is playing extremely well, in my opinion, and special teams is making plays as well. As long as we can keep this momentum and keep it going, I don’t think we can be stopped, I don’t think we’re scratching the surface yet."

In those two wins, Burns has elevated his play as well. He has seen an increase in snaps from week to week and is finally doing what he does best - applying pressure on the quarterback. Burns has accounted for four QB hits in the two wins opposed to zero in the two losses. He may not be lighting up the stat sheet with tackles, sacks, or tackles for loss, but he is effecting throws and making the quarterback step up in the pocket and get the ball out of his hands quick.

If the Panthers want to continue to pile up wins, they are going to need Brian Burns to stay hungry and be a menace in the backfield.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_