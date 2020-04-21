Brian Burns Needs a Counterpart, Here are Five Potential Draft Candidates

With the 2020 NFL Draft now just days away, we take a look at a position of need that most probably aren't thinking about - edge rusher. Yes, the Panthers have Brian Burns, but he needs someone to line up opposite of him to apply pressure on the quarterback from both ends. Also, Burns had a solid rookie campaign, but if he gets injured or has a major sophomore slump, the Panthers could be in big trouble at the position.

So with all of that being said, here are five guys that the Panthers could select in this week's draft to be Burns' partner in crime:

K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU) - First round

Chaisson is an intriguing option and has all the tools to become a prolific edge rusher in the NFL. The Panthers won't pick him at No. 7, so this would mean that Carolina traded down in the draft somewhere in the early-mid teens.

2019 Stats: 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks.

A.J. Epenesa (Iowa) - Second round

If there is any one underrated player in this year's draft, it's A.J. Epenesa. He has the build, the production, and the make of a first round pick, but many have him going in round two. Over the last two seasons, he has emerged as one of the nation's best sack artists.

2019 Stats: 49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks.

Alex Highsmith (Charlotte) - Third or Fourth round

The Panthers could get a real steal in the middle round from right in their backyard with Alex Highsmith. He spent two years at linebacker before making the switch to defensive end. His game is very similar to Brian Burns', but doesn't have a lot of tape against the big boys. If the Panthers land him, fans should be excited because this guy will turn into a stud at the next level.

2019 Stats: 75 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks.

Jonathan Garvin (Miami) - Fifth round

Garvin is a little bit of a project and in my own opinion, I believe he came out a year too soon. However, there is a lot to work with here, it just may take some time for him to put together some consistency.

2019 Stats: 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks.

D.J. Wonnum (South Carolina) - 6th or 7th round

If it weren't for injuries halting his development, Wonnum could have easily been a day two pick. Should he stay healthy, the Panthers could have a nice hidden gem here in the sixth round.

2019 Stats: 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

