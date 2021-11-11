Brian Burns Speaks Out on Mac Jones Twisting His Ankle: 'It's Some Bull'

There were several head-scratching plays from the Panthers-Patriots game this past Sunday in terms of decision-making, but the play that really stood out was Patriots quarterback Mac Jones twisting Brian Burns' ankle after a sack and not being penalized by the officials.

Following the game, Jones was asked about the play and said that he thought Burns had the ball and was trying to tackle him. Burns saw what Jones said and thought his explanation didn't add up.

Here's what Burns said in response to Jones:

"After I sacked him, the ball came out but as soon as I sacked him, he grabbed my arm, and my arm was trapped. Then once I got my arm freed then I tried to run then he grabbed my ankle. At that point, I just remember going down and my ankle was hurt. Then watching the replay and all the angles and everything, I think it's some bull. I think it's bull that he took his legs and he swept the one leg I had up. His explanation for it because he thought I had the ball - I don't think you can think a person has the ball as soon as I sacked you and you grabbed my arm and then everybody ran past us. Then even if you thought I had the ball, it's not legal to trip somebody or leg sweep somebody, let alone twist ankles. Don't you think if I had the ball that I'd be getting tackled?"

Although Burns is not happy with the play, he is ready to move past it. All he wants is another chance to sack Mac Jones and until he gets that opportunity, he had a message for some of his friends around the league.

"They can do what they please with the video. If they feel like they should take action, they'll do it. If they don't, so be it. It would be nice to have an apology but it's not going to happen. However the NFL handles it, it's on them. I would just like to play them again and I wish all my fellow d-end brothers happy hunting, that's all."

