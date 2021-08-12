Brian Burns Wants Tom Brady, Talks Goals for 2021 Season

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is entering his third year in the NFL and is quickly becoming one of the game's best pass rushers. Through his first two seasons, Burns has recorded 83 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 37 QB hits, 16.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

In a recent interview on the Behind the Mask Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Burns discussed some of his expectations for this upcoming year.

"I expect another jump in the numbers to be honest. I'm not going to get into any specifics because I like to keep my goals to myself. Double-digit sacks - that's a given. That's expected. I can't leave year three without it."

One goal that he was not shy to talk about is to finally record a sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. When Burns does get to TB12, you can expect a lot of emotion to show on the field.

"When I get Brady, I'm going crazy because there's been so many times I hit him last year and the ball was gone, it was just heartbreaking. Then there was one time I did sack him, I got him down but he fell on the line so it doesn't count as a sack."

Not only is Burns focused on getting to Brady but also on his next contract. His rookie deal runs through the 2022 season but a big year in 2021 could put GM Scott Fitterer in a position to start negotiations for an extension.

"It's definitely part of the focus I ain't even going to lie. I will say that it takes a backseat because I'm just trying to focus on the small things like the techniques and just becoming a better football player because I feel like if I can be a step ahead of the game, that'll make my success even more over the top."

Burns also said that he constantly studies guys like Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Jason Taylor, and Panthers legend, Julius Peppers. His hope is to one day be mentioned amongst some of the greats to play the game but also has his sights set on winning a Super Bowl.

"I want to be in the Hall of Fame but I also want to win. I want all of it. I want to be as greedy as I can be in those accolades as far as All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Super Bowl, Hall of Fame -- I want it all by name when it's all said and done."

