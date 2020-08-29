Bridgewater is Feeling Confident, but Cites "There's Room for Improvement"

When you think of some of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers are not someone you instantly think of. A team that has a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback, and some changes up front can't possibly be a top tier offense, right?

Well, looking at this team on paper there's reason to believe that this offensive unit can compete with the others in the NFC South despite the attrition that took place this offseason. The Panthers have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Christian McCaffrey and now have a legitimate trio of receivers that features DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Robby Anderson.

Although the Panthers could present a fairly explosive offensive attack, it may not be a group that clicks right out of the gate.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talked about how the offense has progressed throughout the first few weeks of training camp and how they still have some work to do.

"You know, it’s training camp. We’re doing some things well, there’s always room for improvement. I could go into detail about this guy, that guy could improve, but at the end of the day I think we’re just executing and cleaning some things up every day. Our defense is giving us different looks and things like that. We’re making the best of what we can right now and just playing fast.”

The major downside to not having any preseason games outside of giving guys a chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster is not really knowing where your offense and defense sit. When you only get to go up against yourself every day it can be hard to see which unit is actually doing good and which one is struggling. Is your offense that elite? Or is your defense that bad? It's something every coaching staff and player around the league is having to deal with in 2020.

“With everything going on and the way the coaches have been conducting practice, I do have a good feel for it, how good we can be. But at the same time, we haven’t faced anyone but ourselves," Bridgewater said. "But we have supreme confidence, the guys are feeling confident, the coaches have been doing a great job of just making practices to better us, we’ve had different scrimmages, we start practice with a competition, we see guys flying around early in practice and we see the coaches getting the best out of those guys. We’re all just trying to continue to move in the right direction.”

The Panthers only have two more weeks to iron out any kinks in the offense before they host the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener on September 13th.

