Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win

Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).

Burns is now tied for fifth in the league in sacks alongside Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) and Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs).

"It means a lot. It's long overdue," Burns said in response to reaching the double digit sack mark. "I should’ve had it my second year, but nobody’s counting. I’m blessed and grateful to have it now. Let’s keep on stacking them. I got five more games to keep going."

With the two sack day, Burns now has 35.5 sacks through 60 career games, putting him amongst the league's elite.

"Number one, he's just so athletic," interim head coach Steve Wilks said. "But his speed off the edge and then his ability to work his hands and have such a great spin move. I think he puts a lot of pressure on the tackles. Sometimes you get those guys to overset and then now, he can turn speed into power which he does a really good job of."

