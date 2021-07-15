Sports Illustrated home
Burns Tabbed a Breakout All-Pro Candidate by Pro Football Focus

Could this be the year Spider Burns earns All-Pro honors?
Carolina Panthers' 3rd-year defensive end Brian Burns is no longer under the radar after the season he had a year ago posting 58 tackles, 21 QB hits, nine sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

The 2019 1st round pick is now considered one of the best young pass rushers in the game alongside Chase Young (Football Team), Nick Bosa (49ers), T.J. Watt (Steelers), and Myles Garrett (Browns). The only reason, in my mind, as to why Burns hasn't received more recognition is simply due to the fact that he hasn't been on a winning team since entering the league. The other four mentioned above were all in the playoffs in 2020 while Burns and the Panthers saw their season ending early with a 5-11 record.

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus believes Burns could be on the verge of having a monster 2021 season mentioning him as a breakout All-Pro candidate along with DL Quinnen Williams (Jets), LB Blake Martinez (Giants), CB Denzel Ward (Browns), and S Darnell Savage (Packers). 

If Burns continues to make strides in his development, there's no reason why we shouldn't see him earn All-Pro honors and maybe even a Pro Bowl selection.

