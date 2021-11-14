Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    REPORT: QB Cam Newton Expected to be Active vs Cardinals

    The Panthers will likely have Cam Newton available today.
    The Carolina Panthers are just hours away from kicking off against the Arizona Cardinals in the desert. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback while recently signed Cam Newton is expected to be active, according to multiple reports.

    Newton's role in the offense is likely to be extremely limited and there's a possibility he may not even play. Newton signed with the Panthers on Thursday and participated in the team's walkthrough on Friday in addition to Saturday's practice.

    The Panthers and Cardinals are set to kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX.

