WATCH: Cam Newton Finds Robby Anderson for 2nd Touchdown

On his first play of the game, Cam Newton ran in a two-yard touchdown. Moments ago, Newton got the Panthers on the board again marking two touchdowns on two plays. Newton hit Robby Anderson in the end zone from two yards out. Panthers lead 14-0 in the first quarter.

