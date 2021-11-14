Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Cam Newton Finds Robby Anderson for 2nd Touchdown

    SuperCam does it again.
    Author:

    On his first play of the game, Cam Newton ran in a two-yard touchdown. Moments ago, Newton got the Panthers on the board again marking two touchdowns on two plays. Newton hit Robby Anderson in the end zone from two yards out. Panthers lead 14-0 in the first quarter.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Read More

    USATSI_17164929_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    WATCH: Cam Newton Finds Robby Anderson for 2nd Touchdown

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17164885_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    WATCH: Cam Newton Scores Touchdown on First Snap

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13329797_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    REPORT: QB Cam Newton Expected to be Active vs Cardinals

    4 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 11.35.31 AM
    Game Day

    All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Cardinals

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17068840_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Score Predictions for Panthers at Cardinals

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17068729_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Cardinals

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16794003_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Activate Two Players from IR

    Nov 13, 2021