Cam Newton Sends Challenge to Panthers' Fanbase

This Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will officially welcome the return of QB Cam Newton and former head coach Ron Rivera to Bank of America Stadium. Although that is the story of this week's game, Newton wants it to remain about the Carolina Panthers vs the Washington Football Team.

"It's not about us. It's not about me. It's not about him," Newton said. "He knows how I feel about him and he knows what it's going to be on Sunday. I refuse for the narrative to be about two people when it's about 106 people."

Expanding on that, Newton strolled into Thursday evening's press conference with a t-shirt that had a drawing of him yelling, 'I'm back'. However, 'I'm' was crossed out so that it would read 'we back'.

"It's a statement. I know I said, I'm back but in essence, we back. To that point, I was having an interesting conversation with a person that will remain nameless and we were talking about used to be's and has been's and what it used to be like and what it's like and things like that. Plain and simple, I only know one Bank of America Stadium. So with that being said, this is a challenge for people to make my kind of prophecy correct. There's no other place I'd like to be on Sundays than Bank of America Stadium because it will be a playoff atmosphere for more ways than one. Discredit who I am or what this game means to me or who we're playing and what that game means to them. Let's get back to getting that edge and bringing the pride back to Carolina."

If you have been to any Panthers' home games this season, there have been several instances of the opposing team's fanbase taking over Bank of America Stadium. Most notably Philadelphia and Minnesota but even New England just a couple of weeks ago. The atmosphere hasn't quite given the Panthers much of an advantage and for a team that's battling for a spot in the playoffs, that has to change.

To help get more butts in seats, Newton is going to help out. The day before he signed with the Panthers, Cam had a conversation with his cousin about what he would do if he got an opportunity to go back. He responded by saying he wanted to bring the community together in ways that has never been done before. This week, Cam will be partnering with the Panthers to give away 50 tickets to fans who have rarely been to or never been to a Panthers game.

"I'm adamant about this Sunday, it's important for us. We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium. I know the success hasn't been there but we ain't talking about the past, we talking about the things here moving forward. So with that, I'm giving away 50 tickets. Ten of those tickets will be given away on Iconic Saga social media, so I'm going to let my production company have fun and give away those ten tickets. Then the other 40 tickets, we're going to find different programs around the city an opportunity that has never been to a Carolina Panthers football game, that opportunity. So I know there will be at least 50 people screaming to the top of their lungs because they've never done it. I hope their experience will be something that is life-changing, groundbreaking, and obviously something that will give us that added push to win a football game."

The Panthers and Washington Football Team are scheduled to kick off this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

To purchase Panthers vs Washington tickets, CLICK HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.