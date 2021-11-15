Cam Newton to Get 'Most of the First-Team Reps' This Week

This could be the week where Cam Newton gets his first start of the season.

The Carolina Panthers signed Cam Newton on Thursday and three days later, he already began making his impact on the team. Newton scored on each of his first two snaps of the game with a two-yard rushing touchdown and a two-yard passing touchdown to Robby Anderson.

Heading into the game, Newton's role was expected to be very limited due to the short amount of time he had to learn the offense. Newton was featured in many of the red zone and short-yardage snaps in Arizona but will likely see his role expand next Sunday when the team returns home to play the Washington Football Team.

When asked about how the quarterback situation will be handled in practice this week, head coach Matt Rhule stated, "We'll give Cam most of the reps this week and try to get him as brought up to speed as possible. If he's ready to start, great. If not, then obviously we'll have P.J. [Walker] available but Cam will get most of the first-team reps this week."

Carolina and Washington will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

