Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cam Newton to Get 'Most of the First-Team Reps' This Week

    This could be the week where Cam Newton gets his first start of the season.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers signed Cam Newton on Thursday and three days later, he already began making his impact on the team. Newton scored on each of his first two snaps of the game with a two-yard rushing touchdown and a two-yard passing touchdown to Robby Anderson.

    Heading into the game, Newton's role was expected to be very limited due to the short amount of time he had to learn the offense. Newton was featured in many of the red zone and short-yardage snaps in Arizona but will likely see his role expand next Sunday when the team returns home to play the Washington Football Team.

    When asked about how the quarterback situation will be handled in practice this week, head coach Matt Rhule stated, "We'll give Cam most of the reps this week and try to get him as brought up to speed as possible. If he's ready to start, great. If not, then obviously we'll have P.J. [Walker] available but Cam will get most of the first-team reps this week."

    Carolina and Washington will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17167140_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Cam Newton to Get 'Most of the First-Team Reps' This Week

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17167170_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Have Risen from the Dead

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17167142_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    Cam Newton Talks Win, First Game Back with Panthers

    15 hours ago
    Untitled design (27)
    Game Day

    Matt Rhule Comments on Starting QB Situation

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17167160_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    Individual + Team Stats in Carolina's Win Over Arizona

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17165664_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    Panthers Obliterate Cardinals in Cam Newton's Return

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17164929_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    WATCH: Cam Newton Finds Robby Anderson for 2nd Touchdown

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17164885_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    WATCH: Cam Newton Scores Touchdown on First Snap

    19 hours ago