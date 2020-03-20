Cam Newton to the Washington Redskins? It Might Happen

The attrition in the Panthers 2020 off-season will continue as the team prepares to move on from franchise quarterback Cam Newton, whether it be via a trade or released outright. One way or another, Newton will be on a new team this fall as the Panthers welcome in new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

So, where does Newton end up?

Well, according to The Action Network, the Washington Redskins have the best odds to land him at +125. How is this so? Outside of Newton having being coached his entire career by Ron Rivera, the Redskins don't seem overly confident with Haskins being the face of the future, at least right now. According to Doug Gottlieb of FOX Sports, Haskins was so bad at reading the playbook, the coaching staff thought he was dyslexic.

This is no slight to Haskins, he is an extremely talented young player that just needs to mature in the film room and strengthen his football IQ. People often forget that he was only a one-year starter at Ohio State, so there's still a lot of catching up to do. If the Redskins brought in Newton, it would allow Haskins to sit back, watch, and learn on how to be a successful professional quarterback. The arm talent is there, the athletic ability is there and quite frankly, all the tools needed to succeed are there - he just has to develop each and every single one of those traits.

It's doubtful that the Redskins will trade for Newton. With the COVID-19 outbreak, teams are unable to meet with players or host players on a visit. For the Panthers, this makes it difficult to find a trade partner because teams will be concerned over his health. However, the one team that will likely know the most about his injury - Washington. No, Ron Rivera is not a doctor and no he doesn't know how exactly how healthy he is at this given moment, but one thing Rivera does know is how he will respond. He knows that Newton will bust his tail to get back to 100% healthy and that alone is all he needs for reassurance.

Do you believe Washington will be a good landing spot for Cam Newton? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

