AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Cam Newton to the Washington Redskins? It Might Happen

Schuyler Callihan

The attrition in the Panthers 2020 off-season will continue as the team prepares to move on from franchise quarterback Cam Newton, whether it be via a trade or released outright. One way or another, Newton will be on a new team this fall as the Panthers welcome in new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

So, where does Newton end up?

Well, according to The Action Network, the Washington Redskins have the best odds to land him at +125. How is this so? Outside of Newton having being coached his entire career by Ron Rivera, the Redskins don't seem overly confident with Haskins being the face of the future, at least right now. According to Doug Gottlieb of FOX Sports, Haskins was so bad at reading the playbook, the coaching staff thought he was dyslexic. 

This is no slight to Haskins, he is an extremely talented young player that just needs to mature in the film room and strengthen his football IQ. People often forget that he was only a one-year starter at Ohio State, so there's still a lot of catching up to do. If the Redskins brought in Newton, it would allow Haskins to sit back, watch, and learn on how to be a successful professional quarterback. The arm talent is there, the athletic ability is there and quite frankly, all the tools needed to succeed are there - he just has to develop each and every single one of those traits.

It's doubtful that the Redskins will trade for Newton. With the COVID-19 outbreak, teams are unable to meet with players or host players on a visit. For the Panthers, this makes it difficult to find a trade partner because teams will be concerned over his health. However, the one team that will likely know the most about his injury - Washington. No, Ron Rivera is not a doctor and no he doesn't know how exactly how healthy he is at this given moment, but one thing Rivera does know is how he will respond. He knows that Newton will bust his tail to get back to 100% healthy and that alone is all he needs for reassurance. 

Do you believe Washington will be a good landing spot for Cam Newton? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did the Panthers Mishandle the Cam Newton Saga?

The former NFL MVP and Panthers legend deserved a much better exit than he received.

Jason Hewitt

by

DonDon864

Is Teddy Bridgewater A Franchise Quarterback?

Can Bridgewater come in and be the face of this franchise?

John Pentol

by

spemmar

Teams with the Best Odds to Land Cam Newton

Newton awaits his new destination, but where will it be?

Schuyler Callihan

by

DR212*

The Panthers Lead The NFL In Salary Cap Dead Money

The team leads the league with nearly a whopping $34.5 million.

Jason Hewitt

by

ScottKennedy

Panthers' Cam Newton Expected To Be Released

After failing to find a trade partner for Cam Newton, the Panthers' quarterback will likely get released.

Jack Duffy

by

Patriots1223

Why Cam Newton Won't Get Traded For Much Value

Where could Cam Newton end up?

John Pentol

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Former Saints Receiver

Another name added to the mix at receiver for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Release Eric Reid

Surprising move here by Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

Samp66

REPORT: Panthers Sign former Baltimore Ravens WR Seth Roberts

Carolina adds to their receiving corps

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

BREAKING: Panthers Allow Cam Newton to Seek Trade

Cam appears to be on the move

Schuyler Callihan

by

Samp66