Cam Newton's Contract, When He Could Play + More

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers signed veteran free agent quarterback and former face of the franchise, Cam Newton.

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be on the shelf for approximately 4-6 weeks with a fractured scapula and will be placed on injured reserve. This left the Panthers with just P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley as the only options at quarterback for a team that still has aspirations of making the playoffs.

Although head coach Matt Rhule has continued to pour his faith into Walker, the Panthers knew that if they wanted to get to the postseason they needed an upgrade. To be fair, they needed an upgrade at the position regardless of Sam Darnold's health. Some believe that Darnold's injury prompted the Panthers into making this move but with the way he has performed recently, it's very possible that they would have still pursued Newton if Darnold were indeed healthy.

With it already being Thursday, there's virtually no shot for Newton to be activated for Sunday's game at Arizona. However, he would technically be eligible now that he is vaccinated. Next week against the Washington Football Team is certainly possible. That game would also mark the return of former Panthers head coach, Ron Rivera, who is in his second year with Washington.

If it were any other quarterback, it may take a little time to get caught up to speed and have a firm grasp of the playbook. Cam Newton has been in the league long enough and was still on Carolina's roster for a short period of time after Matt Rhule was hired. There is no telling how much knowledge Newton has of Rhule and Joe Brady's scheme considering the fact that he was released during the middle of the pandemic when players weren't allowed in the facilities.

As far as his contract is concerned, Newton will be on a one-year contract that runs through the remainder of this season. The pay will be up to $10 million and will have a $4.5 million guarantee. If Newton has success, this will give him the opportunity to re-sign with Carolina in the offseason or hit the free agent market.

