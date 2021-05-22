Sports Illustrated home
Cameron Erving, Brady Christensen, or Sign Morgan Moses?

Should the Panthers consider adding to the competition at left tackle?
If there is one position the Carolina Panthers can't seem to figure out, it's left tackle. 

Since the retirement of Jordan Gross in 2014, it has been a bit of a revolving door at one of the most important positions on the entire roster. In fact, Carolina has had seven different starting left tackles over the last seven years: Byron Bell (2014), Michael Oher (2015), Mike Remmers (2016), Matt Kalili (2017), Chris Clark (2018), Dennis Daley (2019), Russell Okung (2020)

Last month, Oregon’s Penei Sewell nearly feel to the Panthers at No. 8 but went just one pick before to the Detroit Lions. Sewell would have gave the franchise a tackle to build around for years to come. 

However, they did select Brady Christensen out of BYU in the 3rd round. Is he the long-term solution to their never-ending problem? Maybe but there are several question marks around his strength and size and whether or not he can hold up against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. 

Prior to the draft, the team agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Cameron serving who is a former 1st round pick that has turned into an NFL journeyman. Aside from his on-field struggles, he has also dealt with multiple injuries throughout his six-year career. When it comes to dependability, Erving doesn’t bring much of it. 

So basically what it all boils down to is the Panthers still don’t have an answer at left tackle heading into the year. One way to fix that? Signing recently released Morgan Moses, formally of the Washington Football Team. 

This is a guy that brings stability to the offensive line and you know he’s going to keep good care of his body. Moses has started every game for Washington in each of the last six seasons and has continued to improve each year. 

Signing the 30-year-old left tackle would ensure the Panthers that they have Sam Darnold’s blindside protected while Christensen develops. Signing Moses would also open up the option for Carolina to move Christensen inside to guard.

