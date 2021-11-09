Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Cameron Erving Lands on Injured Reserve

    The Panthers will be without their left tackle for the next three weeks.
    Author:

    Not only was the outcome of Sunday's game hard for the Panthers to deal with but they also lost two offensive linemen in the first half - center Matt Paradis and left tackle Cameron Erving. 

    Late Sunday evening, reports surfaced that Paradis had torn his ACL and will be out the remainder of the season. Monday afternoon, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed the news of Paradis and announced that Cameron Erving will be heading to injured reserve with a calf injury.

    The belief is that Erving's injury is not season-ending but it is severe enough that he will miss the next three weeks while on IR. 

    Dennis Daley filled in for Erving at left tackle on Sunday and could serve as the team's starter in his absence.

