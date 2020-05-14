Can Christian McCaffrey Outdo His 2019 Season?

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is not only one of the best backs in the league, but best players in the entire NFL. His versatility makes him the Swiss Army knife that every franchise dreams of having.

In 2019, McCaffrey had one of the most memorable seasons in what could be considered a lost year for the Panthers. He became just the third running back in the history of the NFL to hit the 1,000 yard mark in both rushing and receiving in the same season, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

The question is: Can he have even better numbers in 2020?

It can be done, but it will be tough.

New offensive coordinator Joe Brady loves to get the ball into his playmakers hands in any way possible. The only thing about Brady's offense is he also likes to spread the ball out and get several guys involved.

As McCaffrey enters the fourth year of his professional career, the Panthers may want to be cautious with how they utilize him. Limiting his role by the slightest could help increase his longevity in the league.

According to ESPN.com's fantasy projections, McCaffrey is expected to finish with 234 carries, 1,051 yards, 9 TD's and 89 receptions, 734 yards and three touchdowns. So although he won't quite top his numbers from 2019, he would be in the same neighborhood.

Prediction: With the additions of Robby Anderson and Seth Roberts in the receivers room, there will be more options in the passing game. Therefore, I don't see him eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving, but he could potentially push 1,500 rushing yards as an alternative.

Do you think McCaffrey can outdo his 2019 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

