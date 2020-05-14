AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Can Christian McCaffrey Outdo His 2019 Season?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is not only one of the best backs in the league, but best players in the entire NFL. His versatility makes him the Swiss Army knife that every franchise dreams of having.

In 2019, McCaffrey had one of the most memorable seasons in what could be considered a lost year for the Panthers. He became just the third running back in the history of the NFL to hit the 1,000 yard mark in both rushing and receiving in the same season, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

The question is: Can he have even better numbers in 2020?

It can be done, but it will be tough.

New offensive coordinator Joe Brady loves to get the ball into his playmakers hands in any way possible. The only thing about Brady's offense is he also likes to spread the ball out and get several guys involved.

As McCaffrey enters the fourth year of his professional career, the Panthers may want to be cautious with how they utilize him. Limiting his role by the slightest could help increase his longevity in the league. 

According to ESPN.com's fantasy projections, McCaffrey is expected to finish with 234 carries, 1,051 yards, 9 TD's and 89 receptions, 734 yards and three touchdowns. So although he won't quite top his numbers from 2019, he would be in the same neighborhood.

Prediction: With the additions of Robby Anderson and Seth Roberts in the receivers room, there will be more options in the passing game. Therefore, I don't see him eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving, but he could potentially push 1,500 rushing yards as an alternative.

Do you think McCaffrey can outdo his 2019 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Offseason Moves Cater to the Rebound of Matt Paradis

Carolina's most pivotal piece of the line needs to return to form in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Goober87 $

Derrick Brown's Odds to Win Rookie of the Year

Can the Panthers first rounder out of Auburn win rookie of the year?

Schuyler Callihan

D.J. Moore Explains the Hilarious Steve Smith Fantasy Story

D.J. Moore tells his side of the story when Steve Smith asked Cam Newton if he should bench Moore in front of him.

Jack Duffy

Jordan Gross, Steve Smith Make PFF Top 101 Players List

These guys will go down as some of the best to ever do it

Schuyler Callihan

Top Five Performances of Steve Smith's Career

Taking a look at Agent 89's greatest games

Jason Hewitt

Will Wisconsin LB Chris Orr Make the Panthers 53-Man Roster?

Wisconsin Inside Jake Kocorowski offers his thoughts and opinions on Chris Orr

Schuyler Callihan

Can Ian Thomas Fill Greg Olsen's Shoes?

The Panthers have a big hole to fill at tight end, is Ian Thomas the guy?

Schuyler Callihan

by

BillEnright

Panthers Hire Pat Stewart as Director of Player Personnel

The Panthers add a talented scout to their front office to serve as their director of player personnel.

Jack Duffy

Russell Okung Releases Statement on NLRB's Decision

The Panthers offensive lineman has spoken

Schuyler Callihan

Russell Okung to Appeal Dismissal of NFLPA Complaint

The Panthers offensive lineman is not backing down

Schuyler Callihan