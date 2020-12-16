Carolina Gets a Major Boost to Their Offense

The Panthers offense should be back on track this week vs Green Bay

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers activated wide receiver DJ Moore from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This is a great sign for the Panthers as they missed him greatly in last week's loss to Denver.

So far on the season, Moore has hauled in 50 receptions for 924 yards and four touchdowns. He needs just 76 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the 2nd time in his three-year career.

Moore was labeled as limited today in practice but according to head coach Matt Rhule, he is expected to return to the lineup this weekend. "He ran and looked ready to go today. He will play this Saturday."

The Panthers and Packers are set to kickoff on the NFL Network at 8:15 p.m. this Saturday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.