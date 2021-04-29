Carolina Panthers 1st Round Big Board

A list of top prospects that the Panthers will likely be considering during round one.

It's FINALLY here - it's NFL Draft Day, 2021.

The Carolina Panthers hold the 8th overall pick in the first round in this year's draft and there's a ton of directions that they could go with that selection. They might take a QB despite trading for Sam Darnold, draft an offensive tackle, maybe a corner, possibly a receiver/tight end, or maybe even trade back if the guy they like is no longer on the board.

Last week, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer stated that they have 16 players that they are focusing on in the 1st round. Assuming that they are taking out the players who have no chance of getting to them such as Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, we took our best guess at who those 16 players are and put them in order of how we think the Panthers have them.

TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)

Pitts is considered as the best tight end prospect in years and maybe in the history of the NFL Draft. Carolina really struggled to get production out of the tight end spot a year ago and if Pitts falls to them at No. 8, it would be wise of them to go ahead and grab him.

QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Yes, the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold but is he 100% the answer long-term? No one really knows. Wednesday's move to trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver really opens things up for a rookie quarterback to come in and compete. Fitterer has been adamant about having competition at QB and that won't come from Will Grier, P.J. Walker, or Tommy Stevens.

OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

Sewell is my No. 1 offensive lineman in this year's draft. His best football is still ahead of him and although I believe he's not the most polished tackle, his upside and potential are worthy of the 8th selection. This would give Sam Darnold two really solid offensive tackles to protect him.

WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

Do the Panthers really need to draft a receiver at No. 8? No, but it's a very similar situation to Kyle Pitts. If he's there, it's going to be extremely hard to pass up on him. Sticking him with DJ Moore and Robby Anderson would make for one potent aerial attack.

OT Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

Slater, in my opinion, is the guy that is the most polished, most game-ready offensive lineman in this draft. That being said, I'm not sure why many believe he will slide all the way out of the top 10. I put him neck and neck with Sewell. If both are there at No. 8, Carolina can't go wrong.

CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

The Panthers signed A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin in free agency but there's no guarantee that those guys are going to work out the way Carolina hopes. Surtain II would have been the top corner on my board even if he were in last year's draft.

WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

Some believe that Waddle is WR1 in this draft and although I'm not ready to put him ahead of Ja'Marr Chase, I think he's right behind him. He's an explosive playmaker and would have a major impact on the Carolina offense.

QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

Going with a quarterback would no longer surprise me but it would surprise me if that player ended up being Trey Lance. There are more questions around Lance's ability than answers. He doesn't have much experience and played against FCS-level competition. He'll be a project and I don't know if that's the route Carolina wants to go.

LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

Throughout the entire season, Parsons was going to be my pick for the Panthers. Carolina had very little depth at linebacker and starter Tahir Whitehead struggled mightily. However, they added Denzel Perryman, Haason Reddick, and Frankie Luvu in free agency and return Jermaine Carter Jr. and Shaq Thompson. Depth is much improved but Parsons is a freak athlete and is a top-five talent.

CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

Horn has been flying up people's draft boards but I'm still a little hesitant about putting him in the top half of this board. Surtain II is a solid step or two ahead of Horn in my eyes but I can see why folks believe Horn is a top 15 pick.

OT Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

If the Panthers miss out on Sewell and Slater, Darrisaw is probably the next best option at offensive tackle. Darrisaw is also a good candidate for someone the Panthers would take in a trade-back situation. Taking him at No. 8 is a bit of a reach.

WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

There's no question about it, DeVonta Smith is extremely talented and is one of the most explosive players in this year's draft. However, his sleek size (6'1", 166 lbs) is what worries me along with several NFL teams. I understand taking Chase, Pitts, or even Waddle but Smith just doesn't seem worth the risk.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

If Carolina trades back, Vera-Tucker will be an intriguing option. He can play both tackle and guard so Carolina could be flexible with where they put him. If the Panthers do select him, don't be surprised to see them draft another lineman in the first three rounds so that Vera-Tucker can settle into one spot.

DL Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Prior to the signing of Da'Quan Jones, Carolina had very little depth on the interior of the defensive line. Zach Kerr signed with San Francisco, Efe Obada went to Buffalo, and the team parted ways with veteran Kawann Short. With Jones and Brown now in the fold, I don't expect them to select a defensive lineman in round one but if they were to consider one, it would be Christian Barmore.

OT Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)

Leatherwood's stock seems to be rising as a 1st round draft pick. For the longest time, it seemed as if he might still be available when Carolina picks in the 2nd round but that's looking less likely. I love Leatherwood's potential but consistency has to improve.

CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

If Carolina trades down into the late teens, early 20s, Newsome II will be of interest. However, I think anyone that drafts Newsome II is drafting off of potential more than anything. He was a productive player in college but certainly not dominant by any means.

