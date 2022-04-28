Carolina Panthers 1st Round Big Board

It's FINALLY here - it's NFL Draft Day, 2022.

The Carolina Panthers hold the 6th overall pick in the first round in this year's draft and there's a ton of directions that they could go with that selection. That said, it seems very likely that the pick ends up being a quarterback or an offensive tackle. Depending on how the board falls, someone may slip to their pick that they weren't expecting which will make things interesting.

Which players are the Panthers considering with the 6th pick in the draft? What about a trade back scenario? Here are a few names to keep in mind.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

Very unlikely that Thibodeaux falls to six but if he does, I would not be shocked to see the Panthers take him. Remember last year? Everyone thought the Panthers could only go one of two ways - quarterback or offensive tackle. Well, with some very intriguing options on the board at both positions, they took a corner. As good as Thibodeaux is, you can't pass on him if he's there. Plus, it would be a great way to make up for losing Haason Reddick in free agency.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State)

Ekwonu is the best lineman in this draft because of his versatility and physicality. He could start at either guard or tackle in the NFL and will be a legitimate, reliable starter. I believe Ekwonu will be off the board by No. 4, but if he's still there, man, Carolina will be calling the pick in immediately.

OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

Neal is the top pure tackle in this class, considering Ekwonu is seen as a guard/tackle. His athleticism for his size of 6'7", 350 lbs is unbelievable. He will immediately improve whatever offensive line he goes to and has the makings of being one of the better tackles in the league by the end of his rookie contract.

OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

Cross has some question marks in the running game, but not many. He played in the Air Raid system under Mike Leach but has shown flashes of being physically dominant in the run game. There's no questioning it, Cross is without a doubt the best pass protector in this class.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

Johnson is a major riser, thanks to his performance at the Senior Bowl a couple of months ago. In fact, he was probably the best player there that week. Some believe he could go as high as No. 4 to the Jets. Same thing here as I said with Thibodeaux to a certain extent. If he's there, the Panthers may pass on him but it would help ease the loss of Reddick.

QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

If the Panthers are going to take a QB at six, it can't be anyone other than Malik Willis. It wouldn't make any sense to draft Kenny Pickett at that spot considering it's very unlikely that he becomes a star in the league. Willis may not be as polished but the upside is real. He has all the intangibles to be a superstar if he develops correctly.

S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

I know the Panthers signed Xavier Woods and brought back Juston Burris, but defensive coordinator Phil Snow said he would still like to add one more safety to the back end. Hamilton reminds me a lot of Chinn coming into the NFL, so I don't know how it would benefit to draft him, but doing so could mean he would play down in the box with Chinn and Woods over top. Let's not forget, Hamilton may be the most talented player in the draft.

QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt)

If the Panthers are trying to win sooner rather than later, Pickett makes more sense than any other quarterback in this class. He's the most pro-ready and has the looks of being a solid starter in the NFL. Again, if you take him, it has to be in a trade back scenario.

QB Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

I, for one, love Desmond Ridder. I think whichever team takes him is getting great value. He's not going to be ready day one but toward the end of his rookie year, he should be ready to take over a starting job. He's mature, a winner, and has great leadership qualities - everything you want in a franchise QB.

OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

Penning is the fourth-best tackle in this class but the potential is for real. If he can become more consistent, the sky is the limit for this kid. There's going to have to be some patience required for whatever team drafts Penning. Also, I think he projects much better at right tackle versus left.

