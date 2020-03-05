Carolina Panthers 2019 Position Review: Defensive Line

As "old school" as this may sound, the name of the game is the same; football is won in the trenches. There is a significantly higher chance of losing games if the battle on the line of scrimmage is lost. With that being said, the Panthers 5-11 record reflects the play of both the offensive and defensive lines. Earlier this week, we took a look back the offensive line, so today, we're going to discuss the defensive side of the line of scrimmage.

Last off-season, one of the biggest points of emphasis for the Panthers front office was to improve the team's struggling pass rush, and boy, did it improve. The team transitioned from being ranked 27th in the league in sacks in 2018 to 2nd in 2019. This has a lot to do with the performances of Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin, who had 9.5 and 8.5 sacks respectively.

Brian Burns also performed very well in rushing the passer for his rookie season with 7.5 sacks (4th among rookies) and led the team with 23 total pressures.

The addition of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy greatly helped the Panthers defense, as he had led the defensive line with a total of 37 combined tackles and had the second-most quarterback pressures on the team with 22, trailing Brian Burns and Bruce Irvin, who are tied with 23.

The biggest concern with the Panthers defensive line comes from defending the run. The Panthers were 21st in the league in this statistic, which isn't good enough if this organization wants to reach the playoffs once again.

While this isn't entirely on the defensive line's shoulders, it is essential to remember that the defensive line is the first level of the defense. If there is no legitimate penetration from the defensive line at the line of scrimmage, then offenses have a much easier time with setting up the run, and that's exactly what happened with this team in 2019.

If this defensive line wants to contribute to a much better season for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, the first step has to be defending the run. With Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison in free agency, this makes it an even more difficult obstacle for the front office to overcome. However, the upcoming NFL Draft is filled with talent at the defensive line, so there is potential for this unit to step it up in 2020.

Grade: C+