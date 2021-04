Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft Needs + Potential Targets

A look at which positions and names Carolina will likely target in the 2021 NFL Draft.

We are just hours away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft and with the madness set to begin, here's a look at the Carolina Panthers' top needs and some names to keep an eye on during each round of the draft.

Offensive Tackle

1st Round: Penei Sewell (Oregon), Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech), Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

2nd Round: Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State), Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama), Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame), Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

3rd-5th Round: Robert Hainsey (Notre Dame), Dan Moore Jr. (Texas A&M), D'Ante Smith (East Carolina), Walker Little (Stanford)

6th-7th Round: Adrian Ealy (Oklahoma), Carson Green (Texas A&M), Royce Newman (Ole Miss)

Cornerback

1st Round: Patrick Surtain II (Alabama), Jaycee Horn (South Carolina), Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

2nd-4th Round: Erik Stokes (Georgia), Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State), Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse), Paulson Adebo (Stanford), Trill Williams (Syracuse), Tyson Campbell (Georgia), Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota), Shaun Wade (Ohio State), Kelvin Joseph (Kentucky)

5th-7th Round: Kary Vincent Jr. (LSU), Shakur Brown (Michigan State), Olaijah Griffin (USC)

Tight End

1st Round: Kyle Pitts (Florida)

2nd-4th Round: Pat Freiermuth (Penn State), Brevin Jordan (Miami), Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame), Hunter Long (Boston College), Kenny Yeboah (Ole Miss)

5th-7th Round: Tre' McKitty (Georgia), Nick Eubanks (Michigan), Pro Wells (TCU), Cary Angeline (North Carolina State)

Quarterback

1st Round: Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Mac Jones (Alabama)

2nd-4th Round: Kellen Mond (Texas A&M), Davis Mills (Stanford), Kyle Trask (Florida)

5th-7th Round: Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Jamie Newman (Wake Forest/Georgia)

Wide Receiver

1st Round: Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), DeVonta Smith (Alabama), Jaylen Waddle (Alabama), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

2nd-4th Round: Rondale Moore (Purdue), Kadarius Toney (Florida), Dyami Brown (North Carolina), Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC), Elijah Moore (Ole Miss), D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan), Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State), Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

5th-7th Round: Jaelon Darden (North Texas), Cade Johnson (South Dakota State), Seth Williams (Auburn), Anthony Schwartz (Auburn), Shi Smith (Illinois), Cornell Powell (Clemson), Dax Milne (BYU), Dazz Newsome (North Carolina), Frank Darby (Arizona State)

Interior Defensive Line

1st Round: Christian Barmore (Alabama)

2nd-4th Round: Levi Onwuzurike (Washington), Tommy Togiai (Ohio State), Tyler Shelvin (LSU), Alim McNeill (North Carolina State), Jay Tufele (USC), Marlon Tuipulotu (USC), Marvin Wilson (Florida State), Jaylen Twyman (Pitt), Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)

5th-7th Round: Bobby Brown III (Texas A&M), Darius Stills (West Virginia), Naquan Jones (Michigan State)

Linebacker

1st Round: Micah Parsons (Penn State), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame), Baron Browning (Ohio State), Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

2nd-4th Round: Cameron McGrone (Michigan), Jamin Davis (Kentucky), Jabril Cox (LSU), Nick Bolton (Missouri), Pete Werner (Ohio State), Chazz Surratt (North Carolina), Dylan Moses (Alabama)

5th-7th Round: Tony Fields II (West Virginia), Isaiah McDuffie (Boston College), Charles Snowden (Virginia), Monty Rice (Georgia), Garrett Wallow (TCU), K.J. Britt (Auburn)

