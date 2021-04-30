Carolina Panthers 2nd & 3rd Round Big Board

Looking at who the Panthers may target on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers took South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall pick on Thursday night and will be set to make two picks later this evening. Below is a look at 16 players to watch for in the 2nd & 3rd rounds of the draft. Prospects are ranked in order.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

I'm not sure how J.O.K. slipped out of the first round but he shouldn't remain on the board for much longer. Carolina needs to add a little more depth at linebacker but I don't think they are going to have a chance at getting him. Nor do I think they will go linebacker with their 2nd round pick anyways.

S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

I really like Moehrig a lot. He's extremely versatile and can give the Panthers some stability in the back end. Adding a safety in this draft could allow Jeremy Chinn to play down in the box where he is more comfortable.

DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

If Carolina wants to continue building their young defense Barmore would be a great addition alongside Derrick Brown. They recently signed former Tennessee Titan DaQuan Jones but there are not many other options behind those two. Barmore is an impact player from day one.

TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

Kyle Pitts is in a world of his own, so I'm calling Freiermuth TE1 of this draft. If I'm being honest, it's mainly because I view Pitts as more of a receiver than I do a tight end. If Carolina wants to solve the tight end issues, Freiermuth is the answer.

OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

Similar to USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker who went in the 1st round, Dillon Radunz can play both tackle or guard but is more natural at tackle. If Carolina wants to take a high-end, quality lineman in this draft that has the ability to play several different spots, Radunz is your guy.

WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)

This guy is lightning in a bottle. If there was one receiver who I thought had a chance at going in the first round it would be Rondale Moore. Shocked to see Kadarius Toney go before him. Carolina has yet to draft an offensive player under Matt Rhule, so we'll see if that streak breaks today.

OT Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

I'm not huge on Jenkins but he is one of the better tackles in this year's draft. He has flashes of inconsistencies that worry me and I believe there will be better options available.

WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

This guy has been flying up people's draft boards and if you listen to Mel Kiper, he's the most explosive wide receiver in the entire draft. Very much a downfield threat, so he might not be exactly who the Panthers are looking for when they already have two vertical threats in Robby Anderson & DJ Moore.

C Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

Everyone is thinking offensive tackle but why not consider the interior of the offensive line as well? I'm not sold on Paradis long-term and Humphrey seems to be the best center in this draft.

WR Terrance Marshall Jr. (LSU)

He might not get the love he deserves thanks to how deep this wide receiver class is but Marshall has been ultra-productive over the last two seasons in Baton Rouge. He averages 15 yards per catch and has some good size on him (6'3", 200 lbs). Don't know if Carolina would consider him but he's definitely an intriguing prospect.

DT Levi Onwuzurike (Washington)

Similar to Barmore, Onwuzurike could come in and play immediately. With that said, Barmore will probably have more success early on in his career. There are still some things that Onwuzurike has to iron out.

S Richie Grant (UCF)

Grant was one of the best safeties in the country but not many folks paid much attention to him since he played in the American Conference. He may slip to the 3rd round and if he does, Carolina needs to snag him up.

S Jevon Holland (Oregon)

He's a "positionless" player which is exactly the kind of defensive backs that Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow like to have. Holland has great ball skills and is electric with the ball in his hands. He could also add value to a special teams unit with his ability to return punts and kicks.

WR Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)

Big, long, physical receiver - this is exactly the type of receiver that Carolina is missing on its roster. Tylan Wallace got better seemingly with every snap he took. Look for him to be an option in the 3rd round.

S Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State)

The Concord, NC native would be elated to stay near home to begin his NFL career just like South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn. Nasirildeen is pretty big for a safety so they can move him around if they'd like. Another solid 3rd round option.

TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Look, we all know Carolina is lacking an elite tight end or a formidable one for that matter. That said, it's Freiermuth or nothing for me. Jordan has the talent but he's not going to be ready to make an impact in 2021. He will need some time.

