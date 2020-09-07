SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Panthers Announce 13 of 16 Players on Practice Squad

Jason Hewitt

The Carolina Panthers have announced 13 out of the 16 players that will be on the practice squad this season. 

The list consists of the following players:

RB Reggie Bonnafon

DE Austin Larkin 

K/P Kaare Vedvik

LB Chris Orr

TE Giovanni Ricci

C Sam Tecklenburg

DL Myles Adams

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DT Bruce Hector

OG Mike Horton 

DB Natrell Jamerson

WR Ishmael Hyman

WR Marken Michel

Some highlighted players within the practice squad include Reggie Bonnafon and Kaare Vedvik.

Reggie Bonnafon was a name on the cutting board that surprised many fans. Bonnafon was originally a quarterback at the University of Louisville before making a transition to running back when he made it to the NFL. Bonnafon is the only running back who received any significant playing time outside of McCaffrey last season. He recorded 16 rushes for 116 yards and one touchdown during his limited 2019 campaign. He will return to assist on scout teams in order to provide quality looks for the defense. 

Kaare Vedvik is a player who was seemingly in a competition with Joseph Charlton for the starting punting job. Even though Charlton beat him out, it is worth noting that Matt Rhule was pleased with the punter and stated that "(Vedvik) just brings an added value in that he can do both (punt and kick)." Vedvik will be reliable just incase any injuries occur at the punting and kicking positions. *Knock on wood*

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tepper Explains Reasoning Behind Cam Newton's Release

Injury concerns wasn't the only reason Cam Newton is no longer with the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dcv1219

Analyzing David Tepper's Reasoning on Cam Newton's Release

"We made the best possible decision we could given the circumstances."

Jason Hewitt

by

Dawkboi28

Could Rasul Douglas Fight His Way Into a Starting Role?

Rasul Douglas brings experience and a history of success with him to Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Claim CB Rasul Douglas, 2 Others Off Waivers

Carolina gained a new corner, defensive end, and tackle

Jason Hewitt

by

jaltorfer

Why Gross-Matos' Awkwardness is Beneficial to the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could have their next elite pass rusher

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Waive a 2020 Draftee, Efe Obada & Matt Kaskey

Corresponding moves have been made to allow room for the Panthers three latest pickups

Schuyler Callihan

Final Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster

A limited number of spots are available on the Panthers' roster. We breakdown who to expect to see on Saturday's finalized roster.

Schuyler Callihan

Examining the 3 Undrafted Free Agents that Made the Panthers Roster

Carolina decided to keep three UDFA's on the active roster

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best Carolina Panthers stories from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Cuts have been made and the Carolina Panthers have their official squad for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan