Panthers Announce 13 of 16 Players on Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers have announced 13 out of the 16 players that will be on the practice squad this season.

The list consists of the following players:

RB Reggie Bonnafon

DE Austin Larkin

K/P Kaare Vedvik

LB Chris Orr

TE Giovanni Ricci

C Sam Tecklenburg

DL Myles Adams

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DT Bruce Hector

OG Mike Horton

DB Natrell Jamerson

WR Ishmael Hyman

WR Marken Michel

Some highlighted players within the practice squad include Reggie Bonnafon and Kaare Vedvik.

Reggie Bonnafon was a name on the cutting board that surprised many fans. Bonnafon was originally a quarterback at the University of Louisville before making a transition to running back when he made it to the NFL. Bonnafon is the only running back who received any significant playing time outside of McCaffrey last season. He recorded 16 rushes for 116 yards and one touchdown during his limited 2019 campaign. He will return to assist on scout teams in order to provide quality looks for the defense.

Kaare Vedvik is a player who was seemingly in a competition with Joseph Charlton for the starting punting job. Even though Charlton beat him out, it is worth noting that Matt Rhule was pleased with the punter and stated that "(Vedvik) just brings an added value in that he can do both (punt and kick)." Vedvik will be reliable just incase any injuries occur at the punting and kicking positions. *Knock on wood*

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50