August 24, 2021
Panthers Complete 2nd Wave of Cuts

Carolina made some more roster moves on Tuesday.
Monday evening the Panthers made three cuts by waiving defensive lineman Walter Palmore, WR Krishawn Hogan, and offensive lineman Marquel Harrell. Early Tuesday morning, the Panthers announced the final two roster moves ahead of today's 4 p.m. deadline by waiving defensive linemen Kendall Donnerson and Caraun Reid.

Donnerson recorded two tackles and one QB hit against the Colts while Reid did not record any stats. The roster is officially down to 80 and will remain there until a week from today when the roster must be cut all the way down to 53.

The Panthers and Steelers will finish the preseason this Friday at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

