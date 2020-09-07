Could Rasul Douglas Fight His Way Into a Starting Role?

On Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers claimed three players off of waivers, including former Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Secondary help was much needed as the Panthers were very thin at corner and were not in a good spot with the guys they had on the roster beyond Donte Jackson. Veteran Eli Apple has had a very up and down start to his career, with the majority of his results being the latter. He has also been dealing with a hamstring injury and depending on the severity of the injury, it could be a lingering issue.

Behind Jackson and Apple, Carolina has two rookies (Troy Pride Jr. & Stanley Thomas-Oliver) and Corn Elder who has played sparingly throughout the first two years of his career.

Adding someone like Douglas seems to be the right move. He has starting experience, he's young, he's affordable, and has seen what it takes to be on a Super Bowl winning team (won SB with PHI in 2018).

There's still some areas of Douglas' game that he has to get better at, such as winning more one-on-one matchups, but the talent is absolutely there. During his senior year at West Virginia in 2016, he led the entire country with eight interceptions - and probably should have had at least 10. He has good hands and can really cover a lot of field. His problem in Philadelphia was mainly just being way too inconsistent and sometimes liable to give up a big play.

Depending on the health of Eli Apple and how quickly Douglas gets acclimated, he could be in position to start for the Panthers early in the year. Obviously this move by no means solidifies the secondary, but it does provide a little help.

