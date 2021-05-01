Carolina Panthers Day 3 Big Board

QB Jamie Newman (Wake Forest)

Carolina doesn't necessarily need to add a quarterback but bringing in Jamie Newman would add competition for the backup spot to Sam Darnold. Newman has a pretty big arm.

RB Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)

Hubbard is a day two talent but due to an ankle injury, it seems he has slid down the board quite a bit. The Panthers could use another dynamic back that can do a little bit of everything. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019.

RB Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana)

He rushed for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019 and ran for 878 yards and eight touchdowns in four fewer games this year. The value of Mitchell going this late reminds me a lot of James Robinson who actually went undrafted but had a stellar rookie year for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

RB Michael Carter (North Carolina)

Really surprised to still see Carter still on the board. Carolina desperately needs to add some depth in the backfield and Carter could be the perfect No. 2 to Christian McCaffrey.

WR Jaelon Darden (North Texas)

After the show he put on at his Pro Day, I would not be surprised if he sneaks into the 5th round, maybe higher depending on what scouts think of him. This past season, he caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per catch. He's a home run threat at all times.

WR Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)

Big, long, physical receiver - this is exactly the type of receiver that Carolina is missing on its roster. Tylan Wallace got better seemingly with every snap he took. Look for him to be an option in the 3rd round.

G Deonte Brown (Tennessee)

Brown is a large physical specimen (6'3", 344 lbs). Carolina could still continue to add to the offensive line after selecting Brady Christensen on Friday night. Brown has all the traits that Matt Rhule is looking for in a lineman.

DT Marvin Wilson (Florida State)

Some draft experts actually had a first-round grade on Wilson prior to suffering from a season-ending leg injury. In his sophomore and junior seasons combined, Wilson tallied 85 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. This man was an absolute wrecking machine prior to his injury. It might be a risk to take him but doing so in the 4th round seems pretty safe to me.

DT Jaylen Twyman (Pitt)

Twyman had a monster sophomore season in 2019 registering 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He decided to opt out of the 2020 season to prepare for this year's draft, which may be a concern to some teams.

DT Darius Stills (West Virginia)

Stills exploded onto the season in 2019 as a junior finishing the season with 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Is size a concern? Sure, but I don't think it will limit him at the next level. He has got tremendous lower body strength and uses his athleticism to get past his guy. Strength is certainly there but his quickness is what jumps out to me. Stills has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage and if he can prove that he can do it consistently early on, he'll make his way onto the field more and more.

LB Jabril Cox (LSU)

When it comes to some of the best pass coverage linebackers in the 2021 draft, Jabril Cox is right there near the top. He recorded three interceptions and five pass deflections in his one season at LSU after transferring in from North Dakota State. Run support is an area that he can certainly improve on but I don't see it as a major concern. Cox has to do a better job of identifying the play pre-snap so that he can fill up the running lanes much sooner. The more reps he receives, the better he will be.

LB Garrett Wallow (TCU)

Over the course of the last three seasons, Garret Wallow has been one of the most consistent linebackers in the Big 12 racking up 287 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He's a bit undersized but plays bigger than his size would indicate and has the athleticism to make up for it. I'm not entirely sure where exactly he will fit in at the next level but he has the ability to play all three linebacker spots and can play in multiple schemes.

CB Shaun Wade (Ohio State)

Many thought he was a 1st rounder a year ago and I still believe he could be one of the better corners in this class. The Panthers seem set now at corner but it's hard to pass up Wade if he's still on the board - it's tremendous value.

S Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State)

Due to his size, he can slide down into the box in run support, but is probably going to see the majority of his snaps in the NFL at strong safety. Regardless of where he lines up pre-snap, he always seems to be involved in the play. He only played in two games this past season after dealing with a knee injury but in 2019, Nasirildeen totaled 101 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions (one pick-six), and one sack.

S Paris Ford (Pitt)

I believe the jury is still out on him in whether or not he can become an every-down impact player at the next level but he is certainly one guy that would be worth taking a chance on late in the draft. His pass coverage skills are average at best but under the right coach and system could have those skills refined to turn him into a complete player.

S Ar'Darius Washington (TCU)

Over the last two seasons, Washington registered 83 tackles and recorded five interceptions. He should be able to come in and compete for playing time right away.

