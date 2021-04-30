Carolina Panthers Day Two Mock Drafts

A look at who the Panthers may select on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers turned some heads on Thursday night by selecting South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Panthers not only passed up on the opportunity to have competition at quarterback between Sam Darnold and Justin Fields but also passed on Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

Carolina drafting a corner seemed pretty evident but Horn wasn't even the top corner on most people's big boards - Alabama's Patrick Surtain II was. With the corner spot now taken care of, Carolina will now likely turn to fixing their offensive line with either a left tackle or versatile guard. Not to mention, the Panthers have made eight draft picks under Matt Rhule and all eight have been defensive players. Will that streak break today? Here's what some folks around the industry think:

Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer

Round 2: OT Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

Round 3: TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Sporting News - Vinnie Iyer

Round 2: OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

Round 3: DT Daviyon Nixon (Iowa)

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

Round 2: OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

Round 3: LB Pete Werner (Ohio State)

Pro Football Network

Round 2: Samuel Cosmi (Texas)

Round 3: Rondale Moore (Purdue)

Bleacher Report - Joe Tansey

Round 2: EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

Round 3: N/A

