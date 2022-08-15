Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers DE Brian Burns Ranked in NFL Top 100 List

The Panthers have one of the best pass rushers in the league.

The NFL recently released half of the NFL Top 100 list, as voted on by the players. One Carolina Panther was featured in that release; defensive end Brian Burns.

Burns checks in at No. 76 on the list, ranking ahead of fellow pass rushers Trey Hendrickson (Bengals), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), Von Miller (Bills), and Leonard Williams (Giants).

In his first three years of his career, Burns has turned into one of the league's most feared pass rushers accounting for 133 tackles, 55 QB hits, 26 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, and six forced fumbles.

Players ranked 50-31 will be released Sunday, August 21st at 4:30 p.m. EST. Later that evening at 11 p.m., those ranked 30-21 will be revealed. The top 20 players will be announced on August 28th at 8 p.m.

