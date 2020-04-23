Carolina Panthers Draft Needs and Targets

Tonight, the 2020 NFL Draft will officially kickoff and it will be the next step in the rebuilding process for the Carolina Panthers. Who will the Panthers take? You can take a look at my final mock draft, which includes a first round trade here. As for potential draft targets and what positions the Panthers need, take a glance below!

Defensive lineman

Round 1 targets: Derrick Brown (Auburn), Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina), K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU).

Round 2 targets: Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma), Marlon Davidson (Auburn), Ross Blacklock (TCU).

Round 3 targets: Raekwon Davis (Alabama), Davon Hamilton (Ohio State).

Round 4 targets: Rashard Lawrence (LSU), Larrell Murchison (NC State).

Round 5 targets: Leki Fotu (Utah), McTelvin Agim (Michigan), Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina), James Lynch (Baylor).

Round 6 targets: Khalil Davis (Nebraska), Bravvion Roy (Baylor).

Round 7 targets: Tyler Clark (Georgia), Benito Jones (Ole Miss).

Cornerback

Round 1 targets: Jeffrey Okudah (Ohio State), C.J. Henderson (Florida).

Round 2 targets: Kristian Fulton (LSU), Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn), A.J. Terrell (Clemson).

Round 3 targets: Damon Arnette (Ohio State), Trevon Diggs (Alabama), Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State), Bryce Hall (Virginia).

Round 4 targets: Amik Robertson (Louisiana Tech), Michael Ojemudia (Iowa), Josiah Scott (Michigan State).

Round 5 targets: Harrison Hand (Temple)

Round 6 targets: Javelin Guidry (Utah), Trajan Bandy (Miami), Javaris Davis (Auburn).

Round 7 targets: Essang Bassey (Wake Forest), Dane Jackson (Pitt), Nevelle Clarke (UCF), Kindle Vildor (Georgia Southern), Myles Bryant (Washington), Karmen Kurl (Arkansas), A.J. Green (Oklahoma State), Grayland Arnold (Baylor).

Linebacker

Round 1 targets: Isaiah Simmons (Clemson).

Round 2 targets: Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma), Patrick Queen (LSU).

Round 3 targets: Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech), Willie Gay Jr. (Mississippi State), Malik Harrison (Ohio State), Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State).

Round 4 targets: Troy Dye (Oregon), Logan Wilson (Wyoming), Evan Weaver (Cal).

Round 5 targets: Joe Bachie Jr. (Michigan State), Markus Bailey (Purdue), Davion Taylor (Colorado), Justin Strnad (Wake Forest), David Woodward (Utah State).

Round 6 targets: Shaquille Quarterman (Miami), Mykal Walker (Fresno State), Jacob Phillips (LSU).

Round 7 targets: Dante Olson (Montana), Michael Divinity Jr. (LSU).

Interior Offensive lineman

Round 1 targets: None.

Round 2 targets: Cesar Ruiz (Michigan).

Round 3 targets: Lloyd Cushenberry III (LSU), Jonah Jackson (Ohio State), Matt Hennessy (Temple), Robert Hunt (Louisiana).

Round 4 targets: Damien Lewis (LSU), Netane Muti (Fresno State), Nick Harris (Washington), Logan Stenberg (Kentucky), Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin), Shane Lemieux (Oregon).

Round 5 targets: Ben Bredeson (Michigan), Michael Onwenu (Michigan).

Round 6 targets: Kyle Murphy (Rhode Island), Tyre Phillips (Mississippi State), Keith Ismael (San Diego State), Cameron Clark (Charlotte),

Round 7 targets: Kevin Dotson (Louisiana), Yasir Durant (Missouri), Jake Hanson (Oregon).

