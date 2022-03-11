Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Cornerbacks

The Panthers had one of the best pass defenses in the NFL in 2021, but they are in danger of losing some big pieces from the secondary this offseason. Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson are both set to become unrestricted free agents next week, so we look at the situation for each of them plus another Panther that is set to hit the open market.

Stephon Gilmore

Scott Fitterer and the Panthers are going to make a run at Stephon Gilmore, but once the true bidding war begins next week in free agency, I think they'll start to back themselves out of talks. As good as Gilmore is, they just simply don't have the money to bring him back and address other areas of the roster. Gilmore has interest in staying in Carolina, but unfortunately it doesn't appear that the numbers are going to line up for him to remain with the team.

Donte Jackson

Depending on how much Jackson is demanding, the Panthers would like to re-sign him to a multi-year deal. It gives them stability at the corner considering they still don't really know what they are going to get out of Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson long-term, although the early returns look positive. He is coming off of his best season yet and if he can stay healthy, his presence will help make up for what they lose in Stephon Gilmore to a certain extent. Obviously, there is no replacing Gilmore.

Rashaan Melvin

Instead of looking at external candidates, I decided to stick with all Panthers UFAs for this position group. The other corners that are set to hit free agency are either going to cost too much, are too old, or don't feel like a fit. Meanwhile, Melvin has a year under his belt in this defense and has several years of experience in the league. If Carolina loses Gilmore and Jackson, they're going to need another veteran in that room and Melvin makes the most sense. He played well at times in 2021 and defensive coordinator Phil Snow was real pleased with how he assumed his role.

