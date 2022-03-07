Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Defensive Tackles

DaQuan Jones

Jones played okay this past season for the Panthers. Carolina thought that bringing in the veteran on a one-year deal would help out Derrick Brown in his development, but Jones had issues of his own in gap discipline/control. He graded out as a 66.4 on Pro Football Focus which isn't terrible in the grand scheme of things but his inconsistency may cost him a roster spot with the Panthers in 2022. The one that does work in his favor is durability. Jones has not missed a single game in four seasons.

Darius Philon

Philon would be more of a depth option than a starter. If he's coming in to start for the Panthers, that likely means they swung and missed on several of their other options/top targets. This past season with the Raiders, Philon recorded 27 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, and two sacks.

Justin Ellis

Ellis is a fringe starter. He's got eight years of experience under his belt and has played in some really good defenses in Baltimore. The Panthers need some help stopping the run which is what Ellis brings to the table. From a pass rushing aspect, he's pretty much non-existent with just half a sack in his career. More of a short-yardage rotational guy that won't be used much on third down.

Derrick Nnadi

Nnadi will almost certainly be the most expensive player on this list, especially after showing some flashes of being a pass rusher this past season with three sacks and five QB hits. Carolina needs to anchor someone on the interior beside Brown that can be relied on. Having another consistent tackle will allow Brown to be even more dominant and take his game to the next level.

