Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Linebackers

Taking a look at some options for the Panthers at the linebacker position in free agency.

Nothing has been the same in the linebacking corps in Carolina since Luke Kuechly abruptly retired and Thomas Davis was released. A serious upgrade is needed after the team essentially only returns the skills of Shaq Thompson unless you count Jeremy Chinn as a linebacker — and for what it’s worth, he’s listed as a linebacker on the official team website.

The Panthers not only could use an extra edge rusher from the linebacker spot to complement Brian Burns, but it needs inside help and pass coverage. Thompson has shown adequate versatility, so there are options there.

But here’s who the Panthers could target as free agency gets set to open up.

Rushers

Shaq Barrett

The Super Bowl champion has reportedly said he wants to “break the bank” this offseason, and the jury is still out on which position Carolina will favor the most in free agency with some extra money to spend. Last year, Barrett, 29, had 8.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 57 total tackles, 16 quarterback hits, and a safety. Not to mention, he played lights out in the Super Bowl. He’s become known as a force off the edge.

Bud Dupree

Dupree tore his ACL on Dec. 2 but expects to be ready by training camp. In 11 games last season he had 8.0 sacks, 31 total tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 15 QB hits, and two forced fumbles. Dupree, only 28, played on the $15.8 million franchise tag last year and the Steelers likely can’t afford to tag him again this year. His price tag could potentially be hefty if a bidding war starts.

Leonard Floyd

Floyd had 10.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 55 total tackles, and 19 QB hits a year ago, but the 29-year-old benefitted greatly from playing beside Aaron Donald. The season could have been enough to get him paid upward of $13 million a year, though.

Run Stoppers

Avery Williamson

Williamson, 29, was traded to Pittsburgh for the second half of the season by the New York Jets last year. He’s an inside backer used to stop the run and finished with 111 total tackles, three TFLs, three passes defended, and one interception last year. He lacks great pass coverage skills but is solid against the run. He could wind up coming cheap with some of the other backers on the market.

Jarrad Davis

Davis is a curious case. He only started four games last year but made the most of his time on the field with 46 tackles and two forced fumbles. He had 96 tackles in his rookie year and then 100 the next season but dropped to 63 after playing in only 11 games in 2019, leading to reduced playing time — but new head coach Dan Campbell loves the 27-year-old.

Raekwon McMillan

McMillan could be an ideal depth signing. He started four games last year and only had 27 tackles in Las Vegas, but he was a regular starter in Miami, logging 105 tackles his rookie season. He likely would be cheap.

Pass coverage

K.J. Wright

Though Wright, 32, is getting up there in age and has played his entire career in Seattle, he’s still a menace in pass coverage. He had 86 tackles, 10 passes defended, one interception, a forced fumble, 2.0 sacks, and 11 TFL in 2020. He was the only player in the league to post double-digit passes defended and tackles for loss after he moved into more of a run stopper last year to help Seattle’s defense. His price tag could likely come under $10 million a year.

Lavonte David

Another Super Bowl champ, David, 31, had 117 tackles last season with six passes defended and an interception. He mainly roams the middle but could be dangerous anywhere. He had 1.5 sacks and 12 TFLs last year. He will probably get almost $14 million a year somewhere.

Nicholas Morrow

Morrow, 26, really came to life last year when injuries took hold of Las Vegas. He had 78 tackles in 11 starts with nine passes defended, one interception, eight TFLs, and 3.0 sacks. He’s an athletic guy, and the price tag could end up being low.

