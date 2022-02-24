Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Running Backs

The Panthers ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2021, averaging just over 108 yards. Had Christian McCaffrey avoided missing time, they would have likely finished closer to the top ten in the league. However, McCaffrey only appeared in seven games which put a lot on the shoulder of rookie Chuba Hubbard and a mix of Royce Freeman/Ameer Abdullah.

With so much money committed to McCaffrey and Hubbard establishing himself as a capable No. 2, I don't see Carolina going out and making a big addition to the position room through free agency, trade, or even the draft. They do, however, need to add a quality third running back to the mix for depth purposes.

Here are three names that seem to make the most sense for the Panthers in free agency.

Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah turned out to be a pretty nice find for the Panthers mid-season. Royce Freeman held the RB3 at the beginning of the season, but they needed more explosiveness behind McCaffrey and Freeman wasn't going to provide that. Abdullah had 11 touches for 66 all-purpose yards in the road win over Atlanta in Week 8 and if it weren't for him, the Panthers would have struggled to move the ball that day. He didn't do much in the running game, averaging just 3.1 yards per rush but his ability to be a weapon in the passing game could be enough for the Panthers to consider bringing him back in 2022.

Trenton Cannon

Considering we're looking at cheap options, bringing back Cannon could be a possibility. He has experience returning kicks which could allow the Panthers to save money versus spending a little more on Abdullah who would have an identical role.

Matt Breida

Brieda is another cheap option that will fly under the radar largely due to only playing nine games this past season with the Buffalo Bills. In his five-year NFL career, he has mainly filled the role of a backup or in some situations, a third back. He has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, hauling in 77% of passes thrown his way in his career. There's really no free agent running backs that have firsthand connections with this coaching staff Rhule has reassembled (aside from Royce Freeman), so I thought Breida would be one to watch.

