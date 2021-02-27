Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Wide Receivers

We are less than a month away from the start of NFL free agency as well as the official start of the new 2021 league year. While Carolina has depth issues across a multitude of positions, wide receiver is one that the team seems to have covered. DJ Moore and Robby Anderson will be back attempting to add another 1,000-plus receiving yard season to their resumés. But Curtis Samuel is an unrestricted free agent and could find a new team in 2021. This creates a hole that the Panthers might have to address in free agency.

Here are a few free agents WRs the Panthers should consider signing:

David Moore

David Moore has spent the past four years catching bombs from Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson. Last year he posted a respectable 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns stat line. The 26-year-old has shown above-average talent but has been buried behind a depth chart that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Moore is more of a straight-line receiver so he wouldn't exactly fill in for Curtis Samuel. Still, he has shown a knack for catching touchdown passes and would be significantly cheaper than Samuel is expected to be.

Rashard Higgins

Rashard Higgins is an interesting player that reminds me of the Panthers' best free-agent addition last year–Robby Anderson. At 6-foot-1, 198 pounds Higgins is slim but has strong hands. He stepped in for the Cleveland Browns last season and played extremely well when Odell Beckham Jr. missed time with an ACL injury. His 37 catches for 599 yards and four touchdowns are impressive for a receiver that played on such a run-heavy offense. He excels at high pointing the ball and securing highly contested catches.

DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson's best playing days might be behind him but he can still run the deep route. The big problem with Jackson is his inability to stay healthy. Still, the Pro Bowler has averaged over 17 yards per reception throughout his career. It obviously doesn't make sense to sign Jackson with Teddy Bridgewater, king of the check-downs, at the helm. This signing only makes sense if the Panthers acquire a big-arm quarterback this offseason. He could also help mentor the younger receivers like Moore and Anderson. His ability to stretch the field would help open up the underneath routes if nothing else.

