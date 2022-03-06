Carolina Panthers Free Agent Targets: Defensive Ends/Edge Rushers

Haason Reddick

Reddick proved he was not just a one-hit wonder with the Cardinals after totaling 11.5 sacks in 2021. If I'm Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, Reddick is my top priority. Yes, even over CB Stephon Gilmore. Although losing Gilmore would hurt, the Panthers' secondary has a number of young guys capable of getting the job done. Carolina doesn't have the same luxury of talent at edge. Should the Panthers get a deal done with Reddick, he and Brian Burns would be one of the top pass rushing duos in the NFL.

Melvin Ingram

The Hamlet, North Carolina native would be my No. 1 target if Reddick doesn't agree to return to the organization. Yes, he is 32 and may want to stay in Kansas City or go to another potential Super Bowl contender, but the appeal of playing in Carolina may have some weight. A one-year deal would allow the Panthers time to find a younger option long-term or give Yetur Gross-Matos one more year to develop.

Derek Barnett

The Eagles are likely going to spend one of their three first round picks on an edge rusher and there's also a good chance they sign a veteran in free agency. Barnett has been pretty good during his time in Philadelphia, but hasn't really become the player everyone thought he would. It seems like Barnett will be pushed out and maybe a change of scenery will do him well. At age 25, Barnett still has a lot of football in front of him and can be a key piece to the Panthers' long-term future.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.