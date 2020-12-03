5 Players That Have a Questionable Future With the Panthers

With just one month remaining in the 2020 season, we take a look at which current Carolina Panthers could be released or traded this offseason.

QB Will Grier

Two years after being drafted by the Panthers in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft, Will Grier could be on the move sooner than later. I understand he struggled in his 1.5 games in 2019, but who wouldn't in that situation? He was essentially thrown into the fire and had virtually no chance to succeed. The new coaching staff likes what they see in Grier, but for him not to get the start over P.J. Walker when Teddy Bridgewater sat out with a knee injury makes you think. Grier has two years remaining on his rookie contract and although it may seem like there is no path for him to play right now, I could see Carolina wanting to keep him around as the third quarterback.

LT Russell Okung

Unlike the others listed below, if he is not re-signed this offseason by the Panthers it won't be because of performance. He will be at the age of 33 next season and may carry a fairly lofty price tag that Carolina may not be willing to spend on an aging veteran. Okung has been bothered by a calf injury for much of the season and has only appeared in six games. When he has played, Okung has been rock solid and it usually makes the entire unit up front play better. If the Panthers don't have to fork up a boatload to retain him, it wouldn't be a bad idea to get him on a two-year deal and draft a promising tackle next spring to learn under Okung.

LG Chris Reed

Carolina has had to mix and match a lot of combinations up front on the offensive line and Chris Reed was a guy that stepped up big earlier in the year. Over the last month or so, he, like much of the offensive line, has had his fair share of struggles. If the Panthers bring Okung back, I would imagine Dennis Daley will be prioritized over Reed at left guard. These last four games will be a big opportunity for him to make his case to stay in Charlotte.

TE Ian Thomas

I've said it going all the way back to last season. Ian Thomas is not a No. 1 tight end. Not just in this offense, but any offense. It's not that Thomas doesn't have potential, but he's never really been a receiving threat at the position dating back to his college days at Indiana. This is clearly a position that will need upgraded prior to the start of the 2021 season. Carolina has a ton of weapons at receiver and in the backfield, but having a guy that demands attention at tight end helps an offense greatly. Thomas' contract does not expire until after the 2021 season, so the Panthers would have to either release him or find a trade partner.

LB Tahir Whitehead

Back when Whitehead signed with the Panthers, I thought it was going to be a good pick up. Carolina didn't have all that much money to spend but needed to find a veteran linebacker in free agency to replace Luke Kuechly. Whitehead seemed to be a good, cheap option at the time, but it just hasn't worked out. There are too many times where Whitehead doesn't shoot the right gap, gets confused in coverage, overplays a run, or just flat out misses a tackle. Jermaine Carter Jr. is the better option for the Panthers at the MIKE despite being a bit undersized. I would be extremely shocked if Carolina elects to bring him back for 2021.

