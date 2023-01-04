Carolina Panthers Injury Report 1/4

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis (back)

LB Chandler Wooten (ankle)

OT Taylor Moton (rest)

LIMITED

TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow)

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)

FULL

N/A

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.