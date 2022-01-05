Carolina Panthers Injury Report 1/5
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will hit the road this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness)
WR Shi Smith (illness)
WR Robby Anderson (quad)
CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)
S Sean Chandler (groin)
LIMITED
CB CJ Henderson (knee)
FULL
N/A
