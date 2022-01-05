Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 1/5

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

    The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will hit the road this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP

    DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness)

    WR Shi Smith (illness)

    WR Robby Anderson (quad)

    CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

    S Sean Chandler (groin)

    LIMITED

    CB CJ Henderson (knee)

    FULL

    N/A

