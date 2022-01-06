Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 1/6

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will hit the road this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

WR Robby Anderson (quad)

S Sean Chandler (groin)

LIMITED

CB CJ Henderson (knee)

DT Derrick Brown (elbow)

FULL

N/A

