Carolina Panthers Injury Report 1/7

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will hit the road this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

WR Robby Anderson (quad, QUESTIONABLE)

S Sean Chandler (groin, DOUBTFUL)

LIMITED

CB CJ Henderson (knee, NO GAME STATUS)

DT Derrick Brown (elbow, QUESTIONABLE)

FULL

N/A

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.