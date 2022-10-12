Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/12

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh)

LIMITED

CB CJ Henderson (knee)

S Xavier Woods (limited)

TE Stephen Sullivan (back)

FULL

WR DJ Moore (shoulder)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

