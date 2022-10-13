Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/13

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle)

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh)

LIMITED

CB CJ Henderson (knee)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

TE Stephen Sullivan (back)

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

FULL

WR DJ Moore (shoulder)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.