Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/13
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)
QB Baker Mayfield (ankle)
CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh)
LIMITED
CB CJ Henderson (knee)
Scroll to Continue
Read More
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
TE Stephen Sullivan (back)
CB Donte Jackson (ankle)
FULL
WR DJ Moore (shoulder)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.