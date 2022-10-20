Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
CB Donte Jackson (ankle)
DT Matt Ioannidis (neck)
C Pat Elflein (hip)
LIMITED
CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol)
QB Baker Mayfield (ankle)
CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
LB Cory Littleton (groin)
DE Henry Anderson (elbow)
S Sean Chandler (hamstring)
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)
OT Taylor Moton (knee)
FULL
N/A
