Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

DT Matt Ioannidis (neck)

C Pat Elflein (hip)

LIMITED

CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol)

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle)

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

LB Cory Littleton (groin)

DE Henry Anderson (elbow)

S Sean Chandler (hamstring)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) 

OT Taylor Moton (knee)

FULL

N/A

