Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/21
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are looking to put an end to their three-game skid this Sunday when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants (1-5). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)
FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)
LIMITED
LB Frankie Luvu (biceps)
WR Alex Erickson (concussion)
LT Cameron Erving (neck)
FULL
CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)
C Matt Paradis (knee)
