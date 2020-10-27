Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/27

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) will return home to host the Atlanta Falcons (1-6) on a short week with this week's game being on Thursday night. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

DNP

LT Russell Okung (calf)

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

LIMITED

OG John Miller (ankle)

FULL

DE Marquis Haynes (knee)

DE Efe Obada (back)

Designated to return from IR

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle)

