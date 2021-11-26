Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/27
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-6) will be back on the road this week as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (4-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
OL John Miller (ankle, doubtful for Sunday)
LIMITED
N/A
FULL
OL Dennis Daley (glute)
DB Myles Hartsfield (wrist)
DT DaQuan Jones (knee)
