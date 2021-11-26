Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/27

The Carolina Panthers (5-6) will be back on the road this week as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (4-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

OL John Miller (ankle, doubtful for Sunday)

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

OL Dennis Daley (glute)

DB Myles Hartsfield (wrist)

DT DaQuan Jones (knee)

